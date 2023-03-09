Jennifer L. Armentrout's successful saga will not only have an adaptation on the small screen, but the author is ready to continue with Poppy and Casteel's story. Here, check out when the new books will be released.

Over the past few years we have witnessed many successful books get major adaptations and studios continue to push for more. Now it's the turn of Jennifer L. Armentrout's From Blood and Ash, who is about to release two more books this year. The story of Poppy and Casteel will come to the small screen by the hand of Anne Cofell Saunders and Amazon Prime Video.

Before the production of the adaptation even begins, the author will first publish two more books from the universe of the former maiden, now queen of Atlantia. The original plot starts with Penellaphe's beginnings and how she is forced to fulfill her supposed destiny to save her kingdom. However, everything changes after she is assigned a new guard, Hawke, whose intentions are not what he reflects.

It is not yet known when the series will arrive on the streaming platform, but the date on which fans of the saga will be able to purchase the sequel in bookstores has been revealed. The franchise is growing and already has two prequel books, titled A Shadow in the Ember (Flesh and Fire Book 1) and A Light in the Flame: A Flesh and Fire Novel.

When will Jennifer L. Armentrout release the new books?

The acclaimed American author is ready to continue the science fiction story that captivated a whole generation of readers with her characters. The saga already has five books in total but Armentrout showed us that we have not yet read the long-awaited end... On the contrary, there will be at least two more books.

The next two books to be released this year are directly connected to the story of Poppy and Casteel, which means that it is a continuation of the events we read about in The War of Two Queens. The seventh book of the saga is planned to be released during July and will be called A Soul of Ash and Blood, while the eighth book will be released in November and will be titled Visions of Flesh and Blood.

What is the order of the From Blood and Ash saga?

Order by release date

From Blood and Ash – 2020 A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire – 2020 The Crown of Gilded Bones – 2021 A Shadow in the Ember (Flesh and Fire Book 1) – 2021 The War of Two Queens – 2022 A Light in the Flame: A Flesh and Fire Novel – 2022 A Soul of Ash and Blood – July 2023 Visions of Flesh and Blood – November 2023

Reading order