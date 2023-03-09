It seems that this year will be dominated by literary adaptations to the screen. Now it's the turn of one of Jennifer L. Armentrout's most popular sagas. From Blood and Ash will finally have a series and here check everything that is known so far.

First it was announced the arrival of A Court of Thorns and Roses and now finally came the turn of From Blood and Ash. Amazon Studios and author Jennifer L. Armentrout will join forces to adapt the story of Poppy and Casteel for the small screen, which is expected to be one of the most promising science fiction series on the streaming platform.

The production company owns some of last year's most watched titles, such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which competed with House of the Dragon for the position of most watched series. Now, it's time to see how one of the most requested adaptations by readers and fans of one of the best-selling writers comes to fruition.

Anne Cofell Saunders will lead the project, as she will write part of the script and will also be one of the executive producers, along with the author, Luke Ryan and Sascha Hecks of Chaotic Good Studios. They told THR, "Our heroine, Poppy, and the characters that surround her in this rich world are the elements that expand and perpetuate the franchise's entertainment properties".

What will the From Blood and Ash series be about?

The official plot of the series is tied to the books published by Armentrout. From Blood and Ash is expected to focus on the story of Poppy, known as the Maiden, who has a mission to bring peace and prosperity to her kingdom after "ascending". Being forced to fulfill her destiny, she is isolated from the world but everything starts to go down the drain when she meets Casteel.

The Hollywood Reporter said the series description states, "She can only dream of freedom, even as she secretly trains and fights with her guards to protect the kingdom from the evil that took her family. When an extraordinary golden-eyed guard enters her life that incites both her anger and her passion, it drives her to cross the line into the forbidden, and Poppy discovers that nothing in her world is what it seems. Now, Poppy must rise up and fight to find her new destiny, as every blood-soaked thread that holds the kingdom together begins to crumble. ...And her rebellion begins".

When could From Blood and Ash be released?

It is still too early to know when the From Blood and Ash series will be released but it could be estimated that, if all goes well, it will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in mid 2024 or early 2025. We'll have to wait for the author of the saga or the studio executives to reveal some more details....

What is the order of the From Blood and Ash saga?

Order by release

From Blood and Ash – 2020 A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire – 2020 The Crown of Gilded Bones – 2021 A Shadow in the Ember (Flesh and Fire Book 1) – 2021 The War of Two Queens – 2022 A Light in the Flame: A Flesh and Fire Novel – 2022 A Soul of Ash and Blood – July 2023 Visions of Flesh and Blood – November 2023

Reading order