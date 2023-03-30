‘From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke’ is a Netflix’s Japanese coming-of-age romantic drama which follows the love story of Sawako and Shota. Here, check out who are the actors who appear in the series.

'From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke' cast: Meet the actors of the Netflix's adaptation

‘From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke’ is a Netflix’s Japanese coming-of-age romantic drama which follows the story of freshman high school student Sawako Kuronuma, who is bullied by her classmates but, despite the hardships, she finds love and friendships.

The series is an adaptation of a popular manga, which has already been adapted in two anime series. The Netflix version follows closely to its manga and anime counterparts, which tells how Sawako falls in love with the most popular boy in the school, Shota Kazehaya.

As other popular series from Asian countries such as Korea, many fans want to learn more about the cast, including past works. Here, check out who are the actors behind Netflix’s ‘From Me To You,’ which you can watch on the platform.

Cast of ‘From Me To You’

The main character of the series, Sawako Kuronuma, is played by actress Sara Minami. She has worked in several projects, such as Shino Cannot Say Her Own Name, Ride or Die and The Sun Does Not Move.

Her love interest, Shota Kazehaya, is played by actor Oji Suzuka. He has worked on other projects, including the movie Listen to the Universe, Silent, The Violence Action and Dragon Zakura.

Rinka Kumada, who plays Ayane Yano, can be seen in Blue Summer, Mixed Doubles, Seishun Cinderella and Girls Don't Cry. Meanwhile, Riho Nakamura ( Cinderella Is Online, Takane no Hana-san) portrays Chizuru Yoshida.

Kaito Sakurai, who has worked on titles such as Night Doctor and Usogui, plays Ryu Sanada, while Kanon (Mother Games, Ardent Flower) plays Ume 'Kurumi' Kurumizawa. Finally, Jin Suzuki completes the main cast as Kento Miura. His resumé includes: Georama Boy and Panorama Girl, Two Weeks, Konya sukiyaki dayo, Motokare retry and Omimi ni aimashitara.

Who else stars in From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke?

Atsuhiro Inukai as Toru Sanada

Naho Toda as Yoko Kuronama

Shôhei Miura as Kazuichi Arai

Tetta Sugimoto as Shôichirô Kazehaya

Erika Mabuchi as Tokieda Kazehaya

Kôsuke Suzuki as Soichi Jonouchi

Hiroyuki Hirayama as Kitao Kuronuma