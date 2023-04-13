Game of Thrones continues to expand its universe and adds another new spin-off to the list of upcoming series. This time it's the turn of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Here, check out all about the project coming to Max.

There can never be too many Game of Thrones spin-offs, so the creators announced the arrival of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight to HBO's new platform, titled Max. The announcement came after the production company announced its union with Discovery+, thanks to the fact that both are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

After the merger between the platforms, many doubts about subscriptions began to circulate, but there is nothing to worry about since users who had HBO Max will continue to have it on the new service. Previous installments of GOT, such as the first season of House of the Dragon, will be available there and in good quality.

Now, it's time to see what other stories created by George R. R. Martin will have their own adaptation. It's not the first time we hear about a prequel, as a Jon Snow and an Aegon Targaryen series were previously announced for the small screen.. Here, check out all about the new project of the iconic franchise...

What will the new Game of Thrones spin-off be about?

The new prequel currently in development is based on the novels Dunk & Egg, written by George R.R. Martin. Set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, we will learn about a time when the Targaryens hold the Iron Throne, through the story of a naive but brave knight and his squire.

The official synopsis describes "A century before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' two unlikely heroes roamed Westeros.... A young, naive but brave knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in a time when the Targaryen bloodline still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful enemies and dangerous exploits await these unlikely and incomparable friends".

Who are the cast of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight?

It is not yet known who will be the new members of the GOT universe, but it is expected that the first faces will be revealed in a few weeks. It is too early to tell, especially considering that the announcement of the series was made on Wednesday, April 12. What is more than confirmed is that it is likely that we will not see any of the iconic characters, since it is set a long time before.

When will the new GOT series arrive at Max?

The exact release date has not been announced, but it is believed that it will arrive near the end of the year or in 2024. This is due to the fact that Max's platform will only be released on May 23 of this year, so the new additions could be delayed a little.

The author will serve as writer and executive producer, a role he will share with Ira Parker, who co-executive produced the first season of House of the Dragon. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will once again join forces and also serve as executive producers on the project that has all fans excited.