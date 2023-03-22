Tchia is already available for PS4, PS5 and PC, but steam players are still waiting and desperate to play one of the most anticipated games of March 2023. Check here the release date on steam.

One of the most anticipated action-adventure games of the year has already started its initial release, but steam users will have to wait a little longer than normal.

Tchia is already available for Playstation (4 and 5) and for PC (Windows), that's a relief, but the Steam user base is as big as Playstation so people are wondering when the game will be released on Steam Deck.

Awaceb is the company that developed the game, the director was Phil Crifo, and Tchia's engine is Unreal Engine. This game is another one of the 2023 action-adventure in third-person perspective title that was recently launched.

When will Tchia be available on Steam?

Until now the exact date is not known, for now Tchia is available on PC through Epic Games. But the good news is that Tchia should be available on Steam since most of the downloads they have are rumored to be through Playstation subscribers, that means those downloads are free and the Tchia team doesn't get any money.

This video game was developed in Canada, specifically in Montreal by a small group of 12 people. For now the only thing players can do is add Tchia to their wishlist on Steam.