George Anthony Devolder Santos is a U.S. representative for New York's 3rd congressional district, serving since 2023. He apparently is a Republican but has lied about his political beliefs, his education, and his family background. Here is a list of the lies the representative has been caught in.

According to 1010 Wins in New York, a Siena College poll released Monday have 59% of registered voters demanding that George Santos resign from his position as U.S. representative for New York's 3rd congressional district.

The matter appears to be bipartisan from those surveyed Republicans account for 49% in total, and 54% who consider themselves conservatives believe Santos should resign. Santos made national news as many of his political positions, his biography, and even his political party allegiance has come under question due to inconsistent answers and lies from the man himself.

Below is a confirmed list of inconsistencies and lies that George Santos has been caught up in, a lot of his initial lies were present in his own website and have since been altered.

George Santos list of lies

High school: Claimed to have attended the Horace Mann School in the Bronx, the school has since stated there is no record of Santos ever being a student there.

College: Santos claimed to have studied at Baruch College in 2010 and played for the volleyball team, he also stated to have attended NYU, both schools have stated that there is no record or confirmation of Santos being a student there.

Wall Street: Santos claimed he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, both companies have confirmed that there is no record of employment for Santos at either company.

Sexuality: Santos claims to be a gay man, but did marry a woman and divorced her in 2019. Santos claims to have a male partner but said person never appeared with him in the campaign trail and no name has ever been given.

Claims of being Jewish: Santos has stated that he is Jewish and that his family members, grandparents, survived the holocaust. According to reports there is no record of any Jewish family members, in fact Santos and his family are Catholic and come from Brazil.

Health issues: At the moment Santos has stated he has suffered from: a brain tumor, suffer from an immunodeficiency and acute chronic bronchitis.