What’s a little gift worth $300,000 to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez? A lot if you count the sentimentality, not much if you want to count the necessity. The Holidays are all about showing the appreciation and love we have for our friends and relatives through gifts. The partner of the former Real Madrid great went all out for Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 woke up to find that a convertible Rolls Royce was delivered by Santa Claus right outside the family home, Ronaldo showed appreciation by uploading an Instagram story saying “thank you love” to his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez. According to experts the car appears to be a Rolls Royce Phantom model and will go nicely with CR7’s luxury car collection.

While Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will be enjoying going for a spin in their new car, many have questions as to where the Portuguese superstar will play next.

Update on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

At the moment offers are short and far between with the only concrete offer on the table being from Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, which has reconstructed their deal that would take Ronaldo past his playing days. Still in search of playing Champions League competition, Ronaldo is holding out for an offer from a big European club, but many are turning away especially after what happened with Manchester United and the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a 2022 to forget, with his downfall at Manchester United which ended in a tell-all interview and a subsequent contract termination. At the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo scored only one goal, had a rift with his coach and was a substitute in key games after the first round after being benched for his antics.

Reports out of England continue to state that Cristiano Ronaldo has interest from Chelsea, but given his high salary demands and the depth of Chelsea’s squad the move seems unlikely, but then again Chelsea have brought in players they have depth at before.