After two years of wait, the second season of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ premiered on Netflix this Jan. 5th and it is already among the most-watched series of the last week. Described as a mix between Gilmore Girls and Big Little Lies, the new batch of episodes bring more drama and fun.

Season 2 started with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey) in non-speaking terms after the daughter discovered her mom murdered Kenny. Across the 10 episodes the plot thickens and the season ends up in an unexpected cliffhanger that has fans begging for a continuation.

While Netflix hasn’t announced a third season yet, creators expect to get to tell more of the story. As usual when fans love a new show, they are obsessed with every single detail, including the soundtrack and locations. Check out where the show was filmed for Season 2.

Where was Ginny & Georgia season 2 filmed?

The series is set in the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. However, they actually filmed the show between the Canadian cities of Toronto and Cobourg. Many of the filming locations from the first season were used for the second season.

Among the filming locations of Ginny and Georgia are The El, which is a restaurant located on King Street in Downtown Cobourg and in the show serves as Joe’s restaurant, Blue Farm Cafe. Also on King Street, there were several scenes shot around the historical Victoria Hall.

Meanwhile, school scenes were filmed at the Nelson A. Boylen Collegiate Institute in Toronto. Also, the Millers and Baker homes are located in the Baby Point neighborhood of the Parkdale-High Park district in Toronto.