One of Netflix's hit shows, 'Ginny and Georgia,' has come back with a wild and unpredictable Season 2. However, fans want to know which songs are featured and here we got all the tracks that appear.

One thing that Netflix has proven to know how to do is create teen shows with the potential of becoming cultural phenomenons. Stranger Things, Sex Education, Wednesday, Elite have all been extremely successful. And Ginny and Georgia has also joined the pack with their unpredictable Season 2.

The series, created by Sarah Lampert, follows the 15-year-old Ginny and her 30-year-old mother Georgia who has her shocking secrets. The show has been described as a crossover between Gilmore Girls and Big Little Lies.

After two years of Season 1 premiere, the show returned with an even wilder second season. However, one of the best features of the show is the soundtrack, which features songs from Justin Bieber, FLAVIA, Erica Banks and more.

All tracks featured on Ginny & Georgia Season 2

Episode 1

again&again “I Hate It”

Angie McMahon “Pasta”

Tierra Whack “Pretty Ugly”

Craig Stickland “Save Your Words”

Specific Coast “Eye to Eye”

Black Pumas “Colors”

Julian Daniel “Distance”

Tramont “Numb”

Justin Bieber “Peaches”

Flume and Chet Faker “Drop the Game”

Lane 8 (feat. Arctic Lake) “Don’t Let Me Go”

Episode 2

San Fermin “The Hunger”

Soran “Lalala”

Nick Throop “Shame”

Dutchkid “Young Lovers”

FLAVIA “Blue”

Love Harder, Willie Jones and Rynn “YeeHaw”

Matt Dunne “The Market Place”

ColinResponse “Irresistible”

Tiggs Da Author “Georgia”

Chiiild “Weightless”

Rezz “Sacrificial”

Episode 3

Allie X “Devil I Know”

Baby Bulldog “I Rly Rly Like U (Coast Modern)”

Anna Sofia “No Negotiations”

Lu Kala “Don't Count Me Out”

High School Skinny “Work and the Weather”

The Craig Glider Sextet (feat. Tony Liberto) “Deck the Halls”

Kaytranada (feat. Syd) “You're the One”

Nick Throop and Ginny & Georgia Cast “Child's Play”

Ezra Jordan “Cougars”

Kamaliza “Zanzibar”

5 Alarm “Final Kiss”

Erica Banks “The Best”

Justin Caruso (feat. Chris Lee) “Love Somebody”

Peach PRC “Blondes”

Meg Smith “Cross My Heart”

High School Skinny “Bad Habits”

ill peach “Hold On”

Bleum “Welcome to My Life”

Episode 4

ZZ Ward “Put The Gun Down”

Daddy Nat “1Night”

Koyotie “Me 4 Me”

Waax “Wild & Weak”

Prettyboyshav “4runner”

Natania “Mess Me Up”

Charmaine “Woo”

Lhitney “Can't Quit”

RaeLynn “Keep Up”

Greg Shulman “Send It Off”

Specific Coast “I'm Just a Dog”

Axel Mansoor “The Other Side”

Specific Coast “Everybody Calls Me Son”

Attom & Frye “Way You Move”

Specific Coast “Everybody Calls Me Son” (Instrumental)

Suzi Wu “Eat Them Apples”

Episode 5

Sofi Tukker “Drinkee”

Baby Bugs “Hey Bunny”

Black Roses “Good Friends”

FKJ (feat. June Marieezy) “Vibin Out”

West One “U and I”

Noa Kirel X Itay Galo “Paamon”

Big Wild (feat. Rationale) “6’s to 9’s”

RuRu “Another”

Nate Bodiker “Can't Stop It”

High School Skinny “Bad Habits”

The Hit Makers “I Can't Take It Anymore”

Ginny & Georgia Cast “Come Down”

Elderbrook & Rudimental “Something About You” (Chill Mix)

Alyssa Degati “Keep Your Heart Light” (Instrumental)

Episode 6

Caprice “Deck the Halls”

Luwten “The Thought of You”

Famous Friend “I Never Get Tired of Xmas”

Greisum “Merry Christmas (I Finally Mean It)”

Gage & G Miller “Away in a Manger”

Specific Coast “Christmas Eve” (Mix 3)

The Marias “Hush (Still Woozy Remix)”

Caprice “Silent Night Demo”

Episode 7

Baby Queen “Raw Thoughts”

Future Generations “Stranger”

Reyn Hartley “Time”

Josef Salvat “In The Afternoon”

Bukola “Fight for Me”

RuRu “Seventeen”

Hayley Taylor “Waking”

Crucial “You and Me”

Malory “Like Yesterday”

Gloria Gaynor “I Will Survive”

Owl City “Fireflies”

DHRUV “Retrograde”

Episode 8

Choker “Juno”

Holly Clausius “Yellow Dress”

Cloudy June “Pretty Pills for Broken Hearts”

Hayley Taylor “Riptide”

Tisoki “It’s OK” (Benda Remix)

Mark Francis & Duncan Burnett “Rockstar”

Bellah “Evil Eye”

Joe Marson “My Love Is a Cannibal”

Janette King “Ooh Yeah”

Julia Carlucci “As I Am”

Frank Mighty's Hotline “Rakefire”

West One “We Can Dream (A)”

Ginny & Georgia Cast “To The Dance”

Ginny & Georgia Cast “Marriage is a Dungeon”

Ginny & Georgia Cast “I’d Never Love Someone”

Two Lanes “Never Enough”

Hayley Taylor “Riptide”

Episode 9

Morganne “Good Girl”

The Niteshift “Drive All Night”

Blanco Brown“Georgia Power”

Laikipia “Nothing But a Memory”

Adam Townsend “Our Love Is Enough”

Morganne “Lucid”

Julia Carlucci “As I Am”

Specific Coast “Eye to Eye”

JSB “Don’t You Learn”

West One “We Can Dream (A)”

DJDS, Khalid, Charlie Wilson, Charlotte Day

Wilson, Rostam “No Pain” (Rostam Remix)

Angie McMahon “Missing Me”

Ryan Wright “u were never mine”

Bishop Briggs “White Flag”

Stephen Sanchez (feat. Em Beihold) “Until I Found You”

Klergy & Valerie Broussard “Start a War”

Episode 10

Grace Aimi “Open”

Julia Chase “Blue”

Blakey (feat. Jones) “Prism of Love”

Beasts With No Name “Stole My Heart”

Sam Opoku “Yellow”

Gracie Abrams “I Miss You, I’m Sorry”

Valerie Broussard “A Little Wicked”

Laszewo “Fuck Your Sunshine” (clean)

Hilzie “Upper Hand”

Yoste “Arc”

Baby Queen “Raw Thoughts”

Laura Sullivan “You Are the Reason” (Instrumental)

Stephen Sanchez (feat. Em Beihold) “Until I Found You”

UFO UFO “Barely Alive”

The Dixie Cups “Chapel of Love”