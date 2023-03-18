After Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, Gisele Bundchen might be dating one of his friends.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1, 2023. The best quarterback in history finally decided to leave the game he loves considering the last few months had been very complicated for him on and off the field, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He won Six Super Bowls with New England and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become the greatest player ever. In his personal life, Brady married Gisele Bundchen on 2009. They have two children: Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady.

After the divorce in October of 2022, Gisele Bundchen has been very quiet about her personal life. However, in a suprising turn of events, she might be in a relationship with a friend and neighbor of Tom Brady. Continue reading to find out the incredible details.

Gisele Bundchen might be dating Tom Brady's friend and neighbor

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Gisele Bundchen is going out with Jeffrey Soffer, a billionaire developer who is a friend of Tom Brady and was a neighbor of the couple when they lived together in Miami.

In the past, Jeffrey Soffer has also been known worldwide as the former husband of supermodel Elle MacPherson. He separated from the Australian star in 2017. Soffer is a major name as a developer thanks to his projects in Florida such as the iconic luxury hotel Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

A few months ago, there were rumors pointing out that Gisele Bundchen was dating her jiu jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valent. Now, Jeffrey Soffer might be the new love in Bundchen’s life five months after her divorce from Tom Brady.