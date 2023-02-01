On February 1, 2023, the exact same date when he made his first retirement announcement in 2022, Tom Brady finally decided to leave the game he loves. The last few months have been very complicated for him on and off the field, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He won Six Super Bowls with New England and one more with the Buccaneers to become the greatest player ever. In his personal life, Brady married Gisele Bundchen on 2009. They have two children: Benjamin Rein Brady and Vivian Lake Brady.

Even though they divorced in October of 2022, Gisele Bundchen sent a very special message to Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from the NFL. Continue reading to find out those incredible words.

Gisele Bundchen sends special message to Tom Brady after his NFL retirement

Tom Brady confirmed he retires from the NFL after 22 seasons with a very emotional video on social media. "Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, when I woke up this morning, I figure I'll just press 'record' and let you guys know first. Thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. Love you all."

The answers from hundreds of celebrities around the world were almost immediate. Gwyneth Paltrow, David Beckham, Patrick Mahomes, Serena Williams or Derek Jeter are just some of the names who recognized Tom Brady's illustrious career. Among those responses on Instagram, there was one from his former wife, Gisele Bundchen: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."

During the last months, many reports pointed out that one of the reasons for the divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen might have been the constant desire from the quarterback to keep playing in the NFL. However, none of them have ever spoken about it. Now, in an extraordinary gesture, Gisele sent his best wishes to the legend in the next step of his life.