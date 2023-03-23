The Brazilian has not only been one of the highest paid models in the industry, but also has one of the highest net worths among her peers. Here, check out how much Gisele Bündchen made on the runway.

Gisele Bündchen has made history in the world of modeling and fashion. Starting in the industry when she was just a teenager, the star knew how to make her own way and set trends among her peers, becoming one of the highest paid internationally. Despite her retirement, the model is still in the news.

Since last year she has been under the spotlight for her scandalous separation with the father of her children, American football quarterback Tom Brady. She has been linked to several people after signing the divorce, but she never wanted to talk about her private life. Now, she has finally spoken for the first time about the real reason for her breakup.

Despite having been married for 13 years, the model confessed to Vanity Fair that the cause of their separation was not football itself. "It's not so black and white... Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart", she said, adding "As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make".

How much money has Gisele Bündchen made as a model?

Style Caster confirmed that Gisele currently has a fortune of $400 million but to reach that net worth she had to work (and succeed) for many years. Although models are not only dedicated to runway shows, as many brands choose to work with them, Bündchen was ranked for 15 years as the highest paid in the industry.

Her salary has reached $33 million per year, while monthly she received a payment of $3 million. His fortune has been rising proportionally every year, as by 2018 he is believed to have a net worth of $250 million.

What was Gisele Bündchen's salary as a Victoria's Secret Angel?

The Brazilian model has made one of the most important careers within the lingerie brand and that has led her to be one of the best in the modeling world, especially financially. Gisele has been for 15 consecutive years the highest paid angel of Victoria's Secret, especially during fashion shows.

She began her career at a very young age in 1999, after signing a contract with the company and already addressing the catwalk for the first time. She was present in seven of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and twice in the Fantasy Bra. It was during this time that she began to take strong roots in the industry.

Bündchen went on to earn $35 million between her debut and her retirement in 2006. She also had one of the first million-dollar contracts offered by the brand and she was only 19 years old. None of her supermodel peers have managed to match or come close to that figure to this day.

Marca claims that Adriana Lima, one of her best known and most successful colleagues, only earned $9 million in her time with VS, being ranked as the second highest paid, after Gisele.