Great actors continue to join the cast, such as Pedro Pascal, but many fans are wondering if any Gladiator characters will return for the sequel. Here, check out what's known.

Gladiator, one of Russell Crowe's biggest successes, will have a sequel and the cast will be full of new faces and important names. Paul Mescal will star in the follow-up, playing Lucius, son of Lucila and nephew of the villain Commodus.

This time there will be two nemeses of the main character. Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn will play Geta and Caracalla, the feared Roman emperors who ruled between 209 and 211. Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal have also joined the project.

The movie will hit the big screen on November 22nd, 2024, so it's only a few months away to see the stars shine as gladiators. Ridley Scott will return to direct the new story, while David Scarpa will handle the screenplay.

Which Gladiator actors will return for the sequel?

The original story was one of the biggest successes of its stars' careers, but it also established itself as an industry and historical favorite. Russell Crowe rose to stardom, along with Joaquin Phoenix, in their roles as gladiators and villains.

Now, with the arrival of a second installment, many fans have wondered if there is any chance that any Gladiator actors will return for the sequel. And the answer is yes! Two stars have already been confirmed to play their former roles.

Connie Nielsen will be back as Lucilla, the mother of Paul Mescal's character. While Djimon Hounsou will return as Juba, who used to be an imposing slave and fighter.

Filming will begin in May 2023 and will take place at Atlas Studios, located in the Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, which is the gateway to the Sahara Desert. This means that we could soon have some images of the actors on the set.