Gladiator is one of the most popular productions of the 2000s and over time has become a cult film, as well as one of the most successful in the industry. Here, check out how to watch it in streaming.

Now that Gladiator is getting a sequel, many of its fans have decided to rewatch the classic that has captivated an entire generation. The epic story of Roman warriors, starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, is available on one of the most popular streaming platforms.

The plot follows a former Roman general Maximus, who sets out to take revenge on the corrupt emperor Commodus, who murdered his family and sent him into slavery just because he was jealous of his father's love for him.

The long-awaited sequel will be released in November next year and will star Oscar nominee Paul Mescal as Lucius, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Pedro Pascal and villains Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn.

How to watch Gladiator on streaming

There are several ways to watch Gladiator via streaming. Paramount+ and Fubo, whose services are offering a one-week free trial in the U.S., have the title available.

However, if you haven't yet gotten any subscriptions on these platforms, you can buy or purchase the movie on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.