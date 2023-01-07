It's a fact! The Gladiator sequel is on the way and the Aftersun actor will be leading this new story. Here, check out everything you need to know about the new movie starring Paul Mescal.

Ridley Scott is back with the long-awaited sequel to the iconic film that has marked history, Gladiator. Previously starring Russell Crowe, it's time for the actor to take his place and give the lead role to Paul Mescal, one of the industry's up-and-comers who has been adding to his repertoire of successes.

The sequel will be backed by Scott Free Productions and Red Wagon Entertainment, while distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures. This means that DreamWorks is not involved in the project as in the first installment and that it is possible that after spending a long time in theaters, it will reach a streaming platform.

David Scarpa is in charge of the script and this is not the first time he has worked with the director, having previously worked on All the Money in the World and Napoleon, one of the most anticipated releases of 2023, which will star Joaquin Phoenix (Joker and Her) and premiere on AppleTV.

What will the Gladiator sequel be about?

There is still no official synopsis but it has already been revealed that the long-awaited sequel will be set 25 years after the events that took place in the first film. The story will follow in the footsteps of Lucius, the son of Lucilla and nephew of Commodus.

Who is in the cast of the Gladiator sequel?

Paul Mescal was chosen, among many options, to star in the sequel. The Aftersun and Normal People actor will play Lucius, a role he shares with Spencer Treat Clark. So it is likely that we will see different stages of the character's life.

Deadline reported that Mescal beat out several big names for the role. Among them were Austin Butler, Richard Madden, Miles Teller and Timothée Chalamet. On the other hand, Connie Nielsen and Djimon Hounsou are also expected to be part of the cast of the new production.

When will the Gladiator sequel be released?

As expected, the announcement of the release date is still uncertain. Shooting will begin in May, under the orders of Ridley Scott, who was in charge of bringing the 2000s film to life.

The prospect of filming this sequel had some complications, especially after Russell Crowe's character died at the end of the original story. According to the 58-year-old actor, the studio's idea to get around that problem was to take an example from the Bible, where Crowe explains:

"I haven't talked to Doug [Wick] in a long, long time. The last time I talked to Doug, he said he had a great idea: they take Maximus out of the stadium, they take a big rock out, they put him in a cave, the rock closes up and they anoint him with oils. And then the rock opens up and he comes out. And I said, 'Doug, I don't think we have the rights to that story.' But that was a long, long time ago and I don't think he appreciated my sense of humor at the time".