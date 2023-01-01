The sequel to Knives Out has been a hit since its release and raised questions about the possibility of a third installment, especially after seeing the ending of Glass Onion. Here, check out which celebrities have inspired the characters.

Glass Onion is Netflix's new hit that has racked up thousands of hours of viewing and is shaping up to be one of the most watched movies of the year. The sequel to Knives Out has it all: a mystery to solve, good actors and a catchy soundtrack. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the work went on to be one of the best of his career.

This time the story centers on a tech billionaire, played by Edward Norton, who invites his friends on a getaway to his private Greek island "and when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?". This resulted in the appearance of large landscapes and luxurious hotels in the background of the scenes.

Now, Nathan Johnson (composer for both installments) revealed that he is planning a musical set in the universe of his cousin's film. "I'm just waiting with great anticipation to see what the next story will be about. Then we'll start to see how we can get a score that helps tell that story in the best way", he said during an interview.

Which celebrities are the Glass Onion characters inspired by?

Miles Bron – Elon Musk

The character played by Edward Norton seems to have a relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. During the course of the film, we see how Miles gets his fortune thanks to his technology company. However, the director had to come out to clarify that when he wrote the story he was not based on the entrepreneur, it was just a "horrible coincidence".

Lionel Toussaint – Steve Wozniak

The role played by Leslie Odom Jr. can be interpreted as Steve Wozniak, Steve Jobs' partner and co-creator of Apple. This is due to the fact that in the movie he is characterized as the chief scientist of the company led by Miles.

Duke Cody – Joe Rogan

Dave Bautista plays Duke Cody, an influencer who gains his popularity thanks to Twitch and his controversial comments about men's rights. So it is a clear reference to Joe Rogan, a comedian who became famous for his controversial comments.

Birdie Jay – Kim Kardashian

Kate Hudson portrays the character inspired by Kim Kardashian. The reference is in the way she talks, dresses and acts. Birdie Jay is popular because of the influence she has on beauty products and also because of some controversies, such as making clothes in sweatshops.

Claire Debella – Politicians

Kathryn Hahn played Claire, one of the characters who are influenced by a group of people and by a celebrity itself. In this case, she represents politicians. In the film, Debella is the governor of Connecticut and acts quite differently from what she thinks, even abusing her position.