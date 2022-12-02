Glass Onion is the long awaited sequel to Knives Out that has captivated the minds of viewers with all its mysteries and family problems. It is the first Netflix movie that was streamed on the big screen and has been a hit. Here, check out which celebrities gave the present.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been a hit on the streaming platform and the cast is not only star-studded, but several distinguished celebrities have made subtle cameos. The Netflix sequel debuted in the catalog a few days before Thanksgiving and is speculated to have placed third at the box office, behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has come out on top.

The first mystery featured Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the cast, but the second part was loaded with more important names. Among them are Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and of course, Daniel Craig, who returns to lead the plot.

This time the story centers on a tech billionaire, played by Norton, who invites his friends on a getaway to his private Greek island "and when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?". Here, find out which other stars participated in the film...

Which celebrities had appearances in Glass Onion?

Rian Johnson, director of the sequel, recruited a list of prominent celebrities to make multiple cameos and many of them played himself. Here, check out the list of moments and the names of those who made the present in Glass Onion:

Stephen Sondheim

Angela Lansbury

Natasha Lyonne

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Yo-Yo Ma

Ethan Hawke

Jared Leto

Jeremy Renner

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Hugh Grant

Serena Williams

In which scenes do celebrities appear in Glass Onion?

One of the scenes that brings together many celebrities is the game night that is held by Zoom and sees a large group play Among Us. There, Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Natasha Lyonne and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appear.

Yo-Yo Ma is another of those who appear but at the beginning of the film, during a scene where the character of Birdie Jay is introduced, in the middle of the pandemic lockdown. Ethan Hawke enters the scene to play the "Efficient Man," a character who gives each of Miles Bron's party guests an oral injection to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Jared Leto doesn't physically appear at any point, but he is named several times, such as when he is mentioned for having his own line of hard kombucha in the pool scene. The same goes for Jeremy Renner, who in the film has his own line of hot sauce.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is present, but he is not physically seen, but plays the voice of Miles' watch that makes the "dong" noise every hour. Hugh Grant does appear, though not for long, as Phillip, Benoit Blanc's partner. He is shown during a flashback where he opens the door and Blanc is in the bathtub.

Finally there is Serena Williams, who appears during the scene that takes place in the gym at Bron's house. The tennis player is seen on the TV screen and then starts talking to the people in the room, after asking them if they need a personal training session.