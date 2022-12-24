'Glass Onion,' the long-awaited sequel of 'Knives Out' is already available to watch on Netflix. The film stars Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc, who is solving a new mystery in Greece. Check out if there is a third movie in the plans.

Private detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, is back for the ‘Knives Out’ sequel, ‘Glass Onion.’ The film grossed $15 million in its limited release, but it’s now available to watch on Netflix and many fans wonder if there will be a third film.

The movies have been written and directed by Rian Johnson, and they follow Blanc as he investigates new cases. If the first movie revolves around the mysterious death of the patriarch of a family, in Glass Onion the murder takes place in Greece.

Glass Onion has received mostly positive reviews, and currently has a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s cast consists of big names: Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae, Madelyn Cline and more.

Knives Out 3: Will Glass Onion have a sequel?

After the first film became an unexpected commercial success, grossing $311.4 million worldwide out of a $40 million budget, Netflix bought the rights to develop two more sequels. So, yes, there will be a third film in the franchise.

As happened in the second movie, it’s probably that the cast will be totally different. However, Craig has already said that he wants to return as Blanc. In an interview with Variety, the actor said, “If [Johnson] keeps writing them, I’ll keep doing them. That’s what makes it easy then, he’s such a wonderful writer that it’s there on the page for me to do.”

As for what could be the next mystery, we don’t have many clues but producer Ram Bergman said that Johnson “is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is," Bergman said, "It's going to be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's going to take."