'Glass Onion' is one of the movies of the year. However, people on social media are debating if the film is a subtle dig at Elon Musk. Here's what writer and director Rian Johnson has to say about that.

Nobody can stop talking about ‘Glass Onion,’ the ‘Knives Out’ sequel, written and directed by Rian Johnson. The film has received critical acclaim, as well as being loved by audiences, who have watched more than 82 million hours of it. However, not everyone has liked the film, especially Elon Musk’s fans.

Since the film was released just days before Christmas, people on social media have debated whether or not the movie is about Musk. Many believe that Edward Norton’s tech billionaire character Miles Bron is a parody of the new Twitter CEO. One of the biggest haters of the movie is conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro, who called the movie "lazy."

He also added that his “take on the universe is that Elon Musk is a bad and stupid man, and that anyone who likes him – in media, politics, or tech – is being paid off by him” is “an incredibly stupid theory.” Now, Johnson has responded to the speculation, saying what’s the source of his inspiration.

Johnson says that Elon Musk comparisons are just “a horrible accident”

According to Variety, Johnson spoke to Wired about Elon Musk’s Twitter drama and people's speculation.“It’s so weird. It’s very bizarre,” he said, before joking: “I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that’s funding this Twitter takeover.”

Johnson added, “There’s a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into [the movie]. But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment.”

“A friend of mine said, ‘Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.’ And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?” he concluded. Per Variety, Johnson wrote the movie during the “height of the COVID pandemic,” which was long before Musk’s Twitter takeover.