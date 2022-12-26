Rian Johnson has done it again. After the enormous success of ‘Knives Out,’ the writer and director has delivered a strong sequel with another brain-racking mystery. Check out the ending explained, including who was the murderer.

Just as the first one, the title of the movie tells a lot about the case that Benoit Blanc has to solve. This time, ‘Glass Onion’ is, of course, a reference to the structure constructed by Edward Norton’s tech billionaire Miles Bron, but also the “layers” that the case has, and how everything is just at “plain sight.”

The movie follows a group of friends that go to Miles’ private island to “solve the mystery” of his murder. However, sooner than later, a real murder occurs, when Duke dies in the middle of the party. Here, check out how the mystery is solved.

Who is the killer in ‘Glass Onion’?

The movie toys with the idea that Benoit Blanc is on the island because someone could potentially commit a crime, as he is supposedly was sent by one of the guests, instead of the owner, the millionaire Miles Bron.

However, as viewers get to discover, Blanc is in the island trying to decipher another murder: Andi’s, who was Bron’s partner and the “Andi” that is in the island is actually her twin-sister Helen, who hired Blanc.

In the end, it was Miles who killed Duke (Dave Bautista) and Andi. Blanc quickly realizes that Miles isn’t a “genius,” as he claims, and, while his friends have reasons to protect him (and they have done it in the past), the millionaire decides to take care of Andi himself poisoning her.

One of the clues is his sports car, which Duke saw while heading to Andi’s house earlier in the film, saying that he almost ran him over at “Andi’s house,” to which Miles quickly replies saying that it was Anderson Cooper’s house.

At that point no one on the island knew that Andi had died, but when Duke finds out thanks to his phone alerts, he knew it was Miles but he tried blackmailing him to get his help to boost his Youtube channel. Then, Miles poisoned him with pineapple juice (which he was allergic to), using his glass to make it appear that someone else tried to murder him (Miles).

Blanc and Helen figured everything out, but there’s little more that they can do to bring Miles to justice as everyone else needs him for their own purposes. That, until Helen, basically set everything on fire (including the Mona Lisa) using the dangerous new source of energy to ruin Miles.