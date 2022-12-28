Glass Onion finally arrived on Netflix and has already exceeded all expectations, becoming one of the most watched titles. The sequel to Knives Out brings with it a new mystery and also a great soundtrack, which is composed of two formats. Mainly there is the score by Nathan Johnson and then great classics by various artists.
Rian Johnson, director of the sequel, recruited a list of prominent celebrities to make multiple cameos and many of them played themselves. Angela Lansbury, Ethan Hawke, Jared Leto, Hugh Grant, Serena Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephen Sondheim and Natasha Lyonne were some of them.
This time the story centers on a tech billionaire, played by Edward Norton, who invites his friends on a getaway to his private Greek island "and when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?". This resulted in the appearance of large landscapes and luxurious hotels in the background of the scenes, so you can find the filming locations here.
'Glass Onion' scored by Nathan Johnson
- Theme from Glass Onion
- The Puzzle Box
- Andi's Theme
- An Anonymous Invitation
- Ground Rules
- Ms. Birdie Jay
- The Infraction Point
- Dinner Is Served
- This Is Not a Game
- The Scene of the Crime
- Trapped
- Lights Out!
- Time to Finish This
- Blanc's Plan
- Snoop
- Motive & Opportunity
- Something's Off
- Perjury
- Ransacking
- A.B.
- The Center of the Onion
- Peeled Back
- You've Got Nothing
- Glass Onion (String Quartet in Bb Minor)
- Burnt
- Disruption
- Theme from Glass Onion (Revisited)
'Glass Onion' soundtrack: Entire tracklist of songs and artists
- Fugue in G Minor, BW 578 performed by Tatiana Nikolayeva, written by JS Bach
- Mothership Connection (Star Child) performed by Parliament
- Bach’s Music Box – ‘Little’ Fugue in G Minor performed by Brandon Frankenfield, written by JS Bach
- Aeraki (To Thiliko) performed by Eleni Foureira
- Blackbird performed by Edward Norton on guitar, written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney
- Under the Bridge performed by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- To Love Somebody performed by The Bee Gees
- Take Me Home, Country Roads performed by Toots & the Maytals, written by John Denver, Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert
- Star performed by David Bowie
- Starman performed by David Bowie
- Cool Change performed by Little River Band
- Mona Lisa performed by Nat King Cole
- Glass Onion by The Beatles