Gigi Paris and Glen Powell have parted ways. A source claimed that the two have taken it well and could even be friends, but not everyone believes the same. Was Sydney Sweeney really the reason for their breakup? Here, check out all you need to know.

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris have split, after all the rumors of an alleged infidelity by the actor with his co-star Sydney Sweeney. Although many believe that this has been the reason, a source assured that it has nothing to do with the actress.

The model was the one who confirmed her bachelorhood by posting a video of herself on instagram where she was seen walking the streets of New York. There she wrote "know your worth & onto the next", which was the first clue that ensured the breakup of the couple.

The rumors of tension and problems started when she unfollowed her boyfriend's co-star, after the whole internet claimed that they had been having an affair. However, once the breakup became official, Gigi unfollowed Glen as well.

Why did Glen Powell and Gigi Paris split up?

People confirmed that the model and the actor have been separated for weeks. A source confessed to the media that the real reason for the breakup is related to the fact that "she was never happy" having a long distance relationship. So Sydney Sweeney had nothing to do with it.

"Gigi and Glen had broken up several times. They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming Anyone But You] they both decided to break up for good", source told PEOPLE.

This same person also confirmed that the reason Gigi stopped following the Euphoria actress was because she had never followed her back. "This has nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi knows that Glen and Sydney never hooked up", the insider said.