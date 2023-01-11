Two of the most demanded actors, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Devotion’ star Glen Powell and ‘Euphoria’ Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney, will join forces for an upcoming romantic comedy.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming rom-com: Everything we know so far

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Devotion’ star Glen Powell and ‘Euphoria’ Emmy-nominated actress Sydney Sweeney will work together on an untitled R-Rated romantic comedy, according to Deadline.

Before getting roles as Navy pilots alongside Tom Cruise and Jonathan Majors, Powell had a breakout role in Netflix’s beloved romantic comedy ‘Set it Up’ alongside Zoey Deutch. So, the 34 year old actor will go back to his roots.

Meanwhile, Sweeney keeps showing that she is one of the most-demanded actresses right now. She has several upcoming projects including ‘Madame Web,’ as well as ‘The Registration.’ Check out what we know about this project.

Powell and Sweeney’s new rom-com will be directed by Will Gluck

Will Gluck is behind the project. The director of beloved comedies such as Easy A and Friends With Benefits is also re-writing the script, which was conceived by Ilana Wolpert. However, according to the report from Deadline, the plot is being kept under wraps.

On the other hand, shooting is expected to start next month. The film is being produced by Sony. The studio has built a strong relationship with Sweeney, with her upcoming projects being for them such as ‘Madame Web,’ and the remake of ‘Barbarella.’

Meanwhile, among the upcoming projects from Powell is the buddy comedy ‘Foreign Relations,’ with Nick Jonas. The film will be directed by Kat Coiro, who recently worked in the Jennifer Lopez’s comedy ‘Marry Me.’