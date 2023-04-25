Glen Powell is ready to take Hollywood by storm after a successful 2022 in which he appeared in the war dramas 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Devotion.' However, his days as a navy pilot are behind. Check out everything he will be doing next.

Glen Powell is coming from a very successful year in which he starred alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in the Oscar-nominated, record-breaking ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ However, he is ready to keep climbing the Hollywood ladder with several upcoming movies.

The 34-year-old star has worked his way from ‘supporting actor’ to lead man in the past decade after debuting in small roles in films such as ‘The Expendables’ (2014). Apart from ‘Maverick,’ last year he also starred and produced the war drama ‘Devotion.’

But Powell will leave the navy pilots behind, as he will return to his roots in romantic comedy (one of his most celebrated titles is Netflix’s Set It Up), and will give a try to the adventure genre with a sequel of ‘Twisters’ opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones.

All upcoming projects of Glen Powell

Anyone But You (TBD)

One of the most anticipated is the R-Rated romantic comedy ‘Anyone But You,’ in which he will star opposite rising talent Sydney Sweeney. The film has been described as a “rivals to lovers,” with the two stars being unlikely lovers who can’t stop running into each other.

Foreign Relations (TBD)

After working with Joe Jonas in ‘Devotion,’ Powell will now act opposite his brother Nick Jonas in this buddy-comedy. The movie will be directed by Kat Coiro, who recently worked in Jennifer Lopez’s comedy ‘Marry Me.’

Twister sequel (July 2024)

The 1996 classic with Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton will have a sequel starring Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Plot details are still unknown, but Edgar-Jones is set to play a storm chaser who retired to an office job after a near-death encounter with a vicious tornado.

It will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who helmed Minari.

Hitman (TBD)

Powell stars and co-writes Hitman, which is directed by Richard Linklater (Boyhood). Adria Arjona (Andor) will also star. The movie is based on a true story of a Houston cop who works undercover as a hitman.