Amazon Prime Video is preparing a live-action adaptation of God of War, after the great success of the video game released in 2022. Here, check out all about the new adaptation.

Kratos will be brought to the small screen by one of the most popular streaming platforms in recent years. Amazon Prime Video will be responsible for creating the new adaptation of God of War in series format and apparently the project is already underway, especially after the latest edition of the game won several awards at The Game Awards.

The exclusive content that the production company got, was in the hands of Sony and Santa Monica Studios. The story has won over a whole crowd for decades and the franchise is poised to be one of PlayStation Productions' next big projects. This will be the first time that the Nordic will have his adventure on television.

Deadline noted that the proposal has already been given the green light, so pre-production should begin very soon and it is possible that in the near future we will have new news and perhaps even a release date. The media also confirmed a few months ago that there would be more adaptations of the style, such as a series of Gran Turismo and Horizon.

What will the God of War live-action be about?

The new live-action is going to take place during the Nordic saga, between the 2018 title and Ragnarok. The story is going to follow the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus to the top of all the Nordic kingdoms to scatter the ashes of his late wife.

The plot will not be the same as the ninth installment of the video game, because this placed three years after the previous installment, towards the end of Fimbulwinter, where the winter that lasts three summers. In Norse mythology this means the prelude to Ragnarök.

There, Kratos and Atreus had to cross nine kingdoms looking for a way to avoid it and according to its creators, they will meet Tyr, the god of war; Thor, the god of thunder, and Freya, who seeks to avenge the death of her son Baldur.

Who will be in charge of the production?

Cory Barlog, director of God of War II, will be one of the executive producers of the series. There is still no concrete premiere date, since the project has just been approved, so we must wait a little longer to find out when the character's adventures will reach the screen.

On the other hand, Mark Fergus (Iron Man) and Hawk Ostby (Cowboys & Aliens) will be in charge of adapting the script of the video game. While Rafe Judkins (Uncharted and The Wheel of Time) will be the showrunner.

"We are very proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live action series. Rafe, Mark and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through Kratos' ancient mythological journey", said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.