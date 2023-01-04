Get ready for another outrageous awards ceremony. Many industry stars have decided to skip the Golden Globes 2023 this year due to the controversy with the organization that holds them. Here, check out how long the ceremony will last.

The countdown to awards season is coming to an end and it's time for the stars to walk the most exclusive red carpets. The Golden Globes is one of the awards of the year and also one of the most important. The list of nominees has been revealed and many well-known titles are among the possible winners.

Top Gun: Maverick, The Banshees or Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once are some of the great productions that are nominated in the categories that include movies. While Wednesday, The Bear, Better Call Saul, Only Murders in the Building and The Crown are among those seeking the award in the television section.

Jerrod Carmichael, comedian and actor, will be hosting the show. Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the stars who have already been confirmed as presenters, being joined by Niecy Nash-Betts and Quentin Tarantino, among others. Variety assured that Austin Butler and Steven Spielberg will also be present but so far it is only a rumor.

How long will the 2023 Golden Globes Awards last?

This year's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The ceremony will begin at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET and will be broadcast on NBC. In case you don't have cable, remember that you can also stream it via Peacock.

While it has not yet been officially announced how long the evening will last this time, it is estimated to last around three hours, not counting the two-hour red carpet coverage that usually precedes the event. Many details of the ceremony have not been disclosed, as it was not known whether the awards show would be rebroadcast after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) scandal over lack of diversity and unethical practices.