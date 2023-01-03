The Golden Globes will return on January 10 with a ceremony in which some of the biggest names in Hollywood are set to appear. Here, check out which stars are presenting at the awards.

The Golden Globes will return on January 10 after a two-year backlash over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)’s scandal over lack of diversity and unethical practices. However, with a new leadership, the awards are reclaiming their spot and big stars are set to attend the ceremony.

This year's biggest nominees include titles such as Top Gun: Maverick, The Banshees or Inisherin or Everything Everywhere All at Once in film. On the other hand, in TV, dramas such as The Crown and Better Call Saul are seeking awards, while comedies like The Bear, Wednesday or Only Murders in the Building are also competing.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and broadcast by NBC and Peacock. While Brendan Fraser has already said that he won’t be attending, many celebrities are set to present. Check out the list.

Celebrities who will present at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards

The first presenters announced for the ceremony include actress Ana de Armas, who is nominated for Blonde; actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also competing for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once; and Niecy Nash-Betts, who is nominated for her role in the series Dahmer.

Other confirmed presenters are: Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan. According to Variety, Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Tony Kushner and Daniel Craig are also set to appear but haven’t been confirmed yet.

Per the same report, other stars that would be attending the ceremony are Kevin Costner , Sheryl Lee Ralph, double-nominee Julia Garner (“Ozark” and “Inventing Anna”), Elizabeth Debicki, “Hacks” co-stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, Jenna Ortega, Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Allen White.