The Golden Globes 2023 will kick off the awards season with a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to celebrate the finest work in film and television of the past year. It sets to be their big return, after last year’s boycott. Check out here, when and how to watch or stream the show.

This year, the Globes will be hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and presenters include Jenna Ortega, Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Allen White, Quentin Tarantino, among others stars.

Meanwhile, the nominees include The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Glass Onion, as well as beloved TV comedy drama White Lotus, Only Muders in the Building, and more.

When and on what channel watch the 2023 Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes will air on Tuesday, January 10th at 8 PM (ET). The ceremony will be broadcast by NBC, who signed a new deal with the organization. The show was moved from the usual Monday spot to not interfere with the NFL.

You can also stream the ceremony on PeacockTV, which you can get from $5 a month with ads and an all-inclusive one that's $10 a month without ads. The awards show will last three hours, until 10 PM (ET).

Among the nominated actors are Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Jeremy Pope, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, Kevin Costner, Zendaya and more.