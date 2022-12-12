The Golden Globes are set to come back bigger than ever in 2023 after this year’s private ceremony. Here, check out when the upcoming awards will be broadcast.

The Golden Globes are set to come back bigger than ever in 2023 after this year’s private ceremony, due to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)’s scandal. The nominations were announced on Monday (Dec. 12) and include The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick and more.

The awards, now propriety of Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries, are trying to rebuild their reputation after artists and studios boycotted the event over allegations of corruption and voters’ lack of diversity. In order to do that, they have expanded their body of voters.

Other nominations include Daniel Craig's Glass Onion, as well as beloved TV comedy drama White Lotus. Selena Gomez and Emma D’Arcy also landed their first Golden Globes nominations for acting. Here, check out when the awards will take place.

Date for the Golden Globes 2023

The show will take place on January 10, and be hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael. It will be broadcasted by NBC, after the network decided to join the boycott of last year’s ceremony, which instead was celebrated privately this year.

Per the Associated Press, the network only signed a one-year deal, making this ceremony key to the future of the deal. Meanwhile, the awards will take place on a Tuesday instead of their usual Sunday. Peacock will also stream the ceremony.

While Globes have always been a star-studded ceremony, who will be in attendance is set to be seen. For example, Tom Cruise returned his three Globes due the controversy, and the sequel of Top Gun is now nominated.