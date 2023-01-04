The Golden Globes will return with their 2023 ceremony on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 PM (ET) and be broadcasted on NBC. Here, check out when the awards show will be held.

The Golden Globes 2023 will be celebrated this January 10th with the intention of regaining the prestige lost after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s scandal. Some of the biggest names are attending, after two years of boycott.

Among the nominees are Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Jeremy Pope, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, Kevin Costner, Zendaya and more.

Meanwhile, confirmed presenters include Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo,Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan; while Jerrod Carmichael will host.

Where will the Golden Globes 2023 take place?

The ceremony will start at 8 PM ET, 5 p.m. PT and it will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The hotel has usually served as a venue for these awards, but other iconic spots such as the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel have also held the ceremony.

NBC will broadcast the ceremony once again after the boycott from last year. It will also be streamed on PeacockTV. However, per the Associated Press, the deal was only signed for one year, and it all depends on the success of this year’s show.

The 2023 ceremony was moved to Tuesdays to avoid conflicting with the NFL, after they extended the regular season into January, and the College Football Playoff National Championship.