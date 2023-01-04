The Golden Globes are back. That's right, after a pretty big scandal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and everything that followed, the ceremony will be held once again. It is known for pushing the campaign of who could be the nominees and winners of the Oscars 2023.

The awards ceremony will take place at its usual venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, beginning with the broadcast at 5 p. m. PT / 8 p. m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Beforehand, the stars will walk the red carpet and that coverage alone is estimated to last about two hours.

There were many rumors about the celebrities who were going to be present during the evening, since everything that happened with the organization that carries out the event. Brendan Fraser was one of the first to decline the invitation for multiple reasons. However, there were also others who said yes, such as Ana de Armas.

Complete list of nominees for the Golden Globes Awards 2023

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Actor – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis 
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living 
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Actress – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans  

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise 
Colin Farrell  – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt  – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan  – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár  
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once  
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin  
Sarah Polley – Women Talking  
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin  
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio  
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking  
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon  
John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing – Taylor Swift 
“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro 
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick – Lady Gaga, BloodPop 
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler 
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj 

Best Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front  
Argentina, 1985  
Close  
Decision to Leave  
RRR

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Television Actor – Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Actress – Drama

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark 
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya  – Euphoria

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary  
The Bear  
Hacks  
Only Murders in the Building 
Wednesday

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series 

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary  
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant  
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building  
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday  
Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta  
Bill Hader – Barry  
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building  
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building  
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man  
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown  
John Turturro – Severance  
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary  
Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown  
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks  
Julia Garner – Ozark  
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary  
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird  
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story  
The Dropout  
Pam & Tommy  
The White Lotus

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy  
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna  
Lily James – Pam & Tommy  
Julia Roberts – Gaslit  
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton – Black Bird 
Colin Firth – The Staircase 
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus  
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble  
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven  
Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story  
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus  
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient  
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird  
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story  
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy