The awards season has already begun and the first ceremony to inaugurate it will be the Golden Globes. Over time they have become one of the most important awards in the industry. Here, check out the complete list of nominees.

Golden Globes 2023: Who are the nominees?

The Golden Globes are back. That's right, after a pretty big scandal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and everything that followed, the ceremony will be held once again. It is known for pushing the campaign of who could be the nominees and winners of the Oscars 2023.

The awards ceremony will take place at its usual venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, beginning with the broadcast at 5 p. m. PT / 8 p. m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Beforehand, the stars will walk the red carpet and that coverage alone is estimated to last about two hours.

There were many rumors about the celebrities who were going to be present during the evening, since everything that happened with the organization that carries out the event. Brendan Fraser was one of the first to decline the invitation for multiple reasons. However, there were also others who said yes, such as Ana de Armas.

Complete list of nominees for the Golden Globes Awards 2023

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Best Actor – Drama

Austin Butler – Elvis

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Hugh Jackman – The Son

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Actress – Drama

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Olivia Colman – Empire of Light

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver – White Noise

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt – Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing – Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Roeben Katz, Guillermo del Toro

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick – Lady Gaga, BloodPop

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR – Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Television Actor – Drama

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Actress – Drama

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy