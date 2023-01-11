The awards season has finally opened and the stars have shined at the Golden Globes 2023. There were several surprises and here, check out the full list of who the winners were.

Golden Globes 2023: Who are the winners?

The 2023 Golden Globes awards ceremony took place on Monday night and many of the industry's biggest stars were in attendance. The awards organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association were the first to open the season for what will be a big year in terms of awards. Next on the list are the Critics' Choice Awards 2023.

The ceremony lasted about three hours and beforehand we saw the celebrities show off on the red carpet, which was not really red but gray. Dionne Harmon, producer and showrunner, assured that this year the color palette had "blush and coral tones". She also said that she had to make changes to the decorations (which included bows) due to the weather.

In television, ABC's Abbott Elementary and HBO's The White Lotus were two of the shows that swept the nominations and took home several statuettes. While in the film categories, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans were the big winners of the night, taking home two of the most coveted awards.

List of all the winners of the Golden Globes 2023

TV

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover for “Atlanta”

Bill Hader for “Barry”

Steve Martin for “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White for "The Bear” - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary” - WINNER

Kaley Cuoco for “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez for “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega for “Wednesday”

Jean Smart for “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner for “Yellowstone” - WINNER

Diego Luna for “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott for “Severance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy for “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney for “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton for “The Crown”

Hilary Swank for “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya for “Euphoria” - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton for “Black Bird”

Colin Firth for “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield for “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” - WINNER

Sebastian Stan for “Pam and Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain for “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner for “Inventing Anna”

Lily James for “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts for “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried for “The Dropout” - WINNER

Best Television Series Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon” - WINNER

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Black Bird”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus” - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki for “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder for “Hacks”

Julia Garner for “Ozark” - WINNER

Janelle James for “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph for “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow for “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce for “The Crown”

John Turturro for “Severance”

Tyler James Williams for “Abbott Elementary” - WINNER

Henry Winkler for “Barry”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge for“The White Lotus” - WINNER

Claire Danes for “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones for “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza for “The White Lotus”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham for “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson for “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser for “Black Bird” - WINNER

Richard Jenkins for “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen for “Pam and Tommy”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” - WINNER

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” - WINNER

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans” - WINNER

“TAR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“RRR” (India)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina) - WINNER

“Close” (Belgium)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field for “Tár”

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin” - WINNER

Sarah Polley for “Women Talking”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

“Ciao Papa" by Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”) - WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt for “Babylon”

Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - WINNER

Eddie Redmayne for “The Good Nurse”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” - WINNER

Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon for “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan for “She Said”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva for “Babylon”

Daniel Craig for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver for “White Noise”

Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” - WINNER

Ralph Fiennes for “The Menu”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” - WINNER

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler for “Elvis” - WINNER

Brendan Fraser for “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman for “The Son”

Bill Nighy for “Living”

Jeremy Pope for “The Inspection”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett for “Tár” - WINNER

Olivia Colman for “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis for “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas for “Blonde”

Michelle Williams for “The Fabelmans”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville for “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie for “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy for “The Menu”

Emma Thompson for “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” - WINNER

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron for “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann for “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg for “The Fabelmans” - WINNER

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Women Talking”

Justin Hurwitz for “Babylon” - WINNER

John Williams for “The Fabelmans”

Carter Burwell for “The Banshees of Inisherin”