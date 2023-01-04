It’s almost time for the return of the Golden Globes, which will be celebrated this January 10 after two years of scandals. Here, check out who will be hosting the ceremony.

It’s almost time for the return of the Golden Globes, which will be celebrated this January 10 after a two-year fallout over allegations of unethical practices at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony will be held at The Beverly Hilton, and will count on the presence of several celebrities.

Among the stars who are set to present at this year’s show are nominees Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas, as well as Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo,Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan.

The awards show is trying to regain its prestige as one of the biggest prizes in Hollywood, especially after celebrities such as Tom Cruise (who returned all his awards) and Brendan Fraser were part of the boycott. In order to do so, they have to guarantee a great ceremony. Check out who will host.

The host for the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who has a long-relationship with NBC. Apart from doing stand-up, the 35-year-old has also worked as an actor, writer, and filmmaker, and has even won a Primetime Emmy Award for writing his comedy special Rothaniel (2022).

The Golden Globes will be broadcasted by NBC and live streamed by Peacock. According to the Associated Press, the Globes and NBC only renewed their contract for one year, which makes this ceremony a “test” for the future of their deal.

Among this year’s nominees are films such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Banshees or Inisherin; as well as TV dramas such as The Crown and Better Call Saul, and comedies like The Bear, Wednesday or Only Murders in the Building are also competing.