The Golden Globes 2023 will start the awards season on Tuesday, Jan. 10th and the stars are ready to show their best fashion. Don't miss the red carpet! Check out here when and how to watch it or stream it.

The awards season will kick off with the Golden Globes 2023 on January 10th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Several stars and celebrities are set to attend the ceremony, which will air on NBC, and we got the details about the red carpet.

Actually, according to Variety, this year’s carpet won’t be red but gray, as revealed by producer and showrunner Dionne Harmon. She said that the new palette for the year is “blush tones and coral.”

Harmon also revealed that with the weather forecast for Tuesday being rain, they had to change their plans for decoration (which included arches) and now the carpet will take place behind a tent to protect guests. If you want to know how to catch the best looks of the nights, keep reading.

How to watch Golden Globes 2023 red carpet

If you want to watch the Golden Globes red carpet, E! will be doing live coverage from 6 PM (ET). You can also check all their social media networks, including their Instagram account @einsider to see all the fashion.

You can stream the red carpet on Variety.com, that will be covering the red carpet. Then, remember that the show will air on NBC (at 8 PM ET), and live-streamed on PeacockTV, which you can get from $5 a month (with ads).

This year, the Globes will be hosted by stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael, and presenters include Jenna Ortega, Kaley Cuoco, Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Allen White, Quentin Tarantino, among others stars. You can check the complete list of nominees, here.