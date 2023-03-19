The sequel to Good Burger is a fact and will hit the small screen this year, with the same stars as the original. Here, check out how old the cast was in 1997 and now.

Good Burger 2: How old was the cast in the first movie and now?

Good Burger 2 is on its way and fans are already counting down to see what new adventures Dexter Reed and Ed will have. The Nickelodeon-produced sitcom has become a cult hit and since its premiere in 1997, it has not stopped accumulating success.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, who play the main characters, confirmed the arrival of the long-awaited sequel during Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actors assured that the movie will be coming to one of the most important streaming platforms.

At some point this year, the new installment will be added to the Paramount+ catalog, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. In addition, the original story is also available there and on Amazon's Prime Video service. Here, check out how old the cast was in the first...

How old were the actors in the first Good Burger and now?

Good Burger was released during July 1997 and was directed by Brian Robbins, having a cast that was quite well known. The story written by Dan Schneider with Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert became popular rather quickly and many of the actors had not yet fully entered adulthood, so they were quite young.

Now, the long-awaited sequel is coming 26 years later and although some of the stars will not be able to be present. Many of the younger ones could make their way to the new installment, which will star Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson.

Here, check out how old the stars were in the first movie and how old they are now:

1997 and Now

Kel Mitchell as Ned – 18 | Currently 44

Kenan Thompson as Dexter Reed – 18 | Currently 44

Abe Vigoda as Otis – 75

Jan Schweiterman as Kurt Bozwell – 24 | Currently 50

Sinbad as Mr. Wheat – 40 | Currently 66

Shar Jackson as Monique – 20 | Currently 46

Dan Schneider as Mr. Baily – 31 | Currently 57

Ron Lester as Spatch – 26

Josh Server as Fizz – 17 | Currently 43

Linda Cardellini as Heather – 21 | Currently 47

Shaquille O'Neal as Himself – 25 | Currently 51

George Clinton as Dancing Crazy – 55 | Currently 81

Robert Wuhl as Angry Customer – 45 | Currently 71

Carmen Electra as Roxanne – 24 | Currently 50

Marques Houston as Jake – 15 | Currently 41

J. August Richards as Griffin – 23 | Currently 49

Hamilton Von Watts as Troy – 24 | Currently 50

Floyd Levine as the Ice Cream Man – 65 | Currently 91

Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon – 21 | Currently 47

Matt Gallant as a Reporter – 32 | Currently 58