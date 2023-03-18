Several classics will be brought back to life this year and one of them is one of the long awaited sequels. Good Burger will return to the small screen in a big platform. Here, check out all about the movie...

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are set to return with the long-awaited sequel to Good Burger, one of the 90's classics produced by Nickelodeon. The news was announced during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and it is believed that it won't be long before it hits the small screen.

The original film was not always planned as the story we knew 25 years ago, but started out as a sketch for the All That series, Variety confirmed. The comedy ended up being a box office hit, becoming one of the channel's best-known titles. It raised about $24 million, with a very small budget of less than $10 million.

It quickly became a cult film and created a huge fan base that now believes it is one of the company's most prolific works. Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert will also return to write and produce the sequel. Phil Traill will serve as director. Here, check everything about Paramount's next production...

Who is the cast of Good Burger 2?

Of course the actors who starred in the original installment will be back for the sequel. Which means we will see Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell play Dexter Reed and Ed again. It is not yet known which other actors will be part of the cast, but it is expected that there will be some other returns.

Thompson shared a statement in which he said how he felt about the new project and said "I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them".

What will Good Burger 2 be about?

Variety shared the official plot that has been given to the sequel and it seems that this time there will be problems with Dexter Reed's inventions, so he will need Ed's help once again.

The synopsis describes "Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again".

When will Good Burger 2 be released?

Nickelodeon Studios will be one of the production companies behind the project, while one of the most important streaming platforms in recent years will distribute it. The Good Burger sequel will arrive on Paramount+ (which is offering a one-week free trial in the U.S.) sometime in 2023.