Good Burger is not only one of Nickelodeon's most recognized sitcoms, but it has become a cult movie and a hit in the actors' careers. Here, check out how to stream it.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson are back for the long-awaited sequel to the 1997 classic that shook up comedy on Nickelodeon. Good Burger will have a sequel and it's coming sooner than expected, as it is scheduled to be released later this year.

The plot will follow the new adventures of Dexter Reed and Ed. This time we will see how Reed has problems with one of his inventions, while his best friend gives Dex his job back. Dex tries to devise a plan to get back on his feet, but this compromises the fate of Good Burger once again.

The news of the return was communicated by the stars during Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In addition, Thompson added "Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them".

How to watch Good Burger on streaming

The first installment of the comedy is available on Paramount+ (7-days free trial) and Amazon Prime Video. It has already been confirmed that the sequel will arrive in 2023 and will be released via streaming by Paramount as well.