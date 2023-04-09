Gracie Abrams is a rising American singer and songwriter, who is currently opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Here, check out more about her such as her family, songs, boyfriend and age.

Gracie Abrams is a rising American singer and songwriter, who is currently opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour. Her debut EP Minor came out in 2020, which contained some viral songs such as “21,” and in February of this year she released her first album Good Riddance.

For Good Riddance, Abrams teamed up with 12-time Grammy winner Aaron Dessner, who also worked with Swift for ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore.’ Actually, her album has been compared with those works from Swift, but Abrams said that she doesn’t mind.

Talking to Billboard, she called Swift “as spectacular a person and friend as she is an artist, writer, director. She’s really that great. To be able to lean on her in any capacity really means a lot.” So, if you want to know more about her before heading to The Eras Tour, check out her profile.

How old is Gracie Abrams?

She was born on September 7, 1999 in Los Angeles, California. She is 23 years old. She has always had an interest in music, after graduating from high school in 2018, Abrams studied international relations at Barnard College but took a break after her freshman year to focus on music.

Gracie Abrams’ parents: Who are her mother and father?

Abrams comes from a privileged family. Her father is J.J. Abrams, producer, director, composer and screenwriter. He is mostly known for executive producing Lost (and writing the opening theme). Meanwhile, her mother is Katie McGrath, a PR executive and film producer with deep ties in Washington, D.C.

Who is Gracie Abrams’ boyfriend?

She has been romantically linked with DJ Hayes Bradley since the end of 2022. While they have been quiet about their relationship, Abrams posted then deleted a photo of them on Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

Gracie Abrams’ setlist for the Eras Tour with Taylor Swift

There are nine opening acts for the Eras Tour, but Abrams is the one that plays the most shows. So, if she is the one that will perform at the show you are coming to, check out her setlist to be prepared:

“Where do we go now?”

“21”

“Block Me Out”

“I know it won’t work”