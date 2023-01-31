The 65th Grammy Awards will be celebrated this Sunday, February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Fans expect great performances this year. Check out if Harry Styles, who is still on tour, will be there.

The “biggest night in music,” the Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5th. There will be many celebrities and artists attending the ceremony, including Bad Bunny and Lizzo. But many fans wonder if Harry Styles will also perform.

Styles enjoyed one of the biggest years of his career so far. The British singer scored seven nominations thanks to its best-selling album ‘Harry House,’ which includes the #1 single ‘As It Was.’ He will be competing in the three big categories: Album of The Year, Record of The Year and Song Of The Year, as well as Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Recording.

While also involved in some off-screen drama with his former girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Styles also led two feature films for the first time, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman.’ For the latter, he received, alongside the entire cast, a performance award in the Toronto Film Festival. So, is he going to sing at the Grammys 2023?

Will Harry Styles be at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Yes, Harry Styles will be performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The ‘Late Night Talking’ singer performed for the first time at the awards two years ago, singing 'Watermelon Sugar.' That year he also won his first Grammy for the track – best pop solo performance.

The British singer is still on tour in North America, which has already broken some records. He recently wrapped up his 15th show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 29. He also did the same at the Madison Square Garden, being the only artist to achieve this.

Who else is performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Apart from Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo and Sam Smith with Kim Petras are also confirmed as performers for the ceremony. Meanwhile, Variety reports that DJ Khaled could perform alongside Jay-Z.