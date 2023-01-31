The 65th Grammy Awards will be celebrated this Sunday, February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Many stars have confirmed their attendance. Check out if Taylor Swift is one of them, and if she will be performing this year.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place this Sunday (Feb. 5th) and there’s a lot of expectation of which celebrities will be attending and performing. Some artists already confirmed they will be taking the stage during the ceremony, but many fans want to know if Taylor Swift will also be at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This year, Swift is competing in four categories: Song of the year (“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”), Best country song (“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”), Best song written for visual media (“Carolina”) and Best music video (“All Too Well: The Short Film”).

However, her album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ wasn’t considered for the Album Of The Year race, in which Adele and Beyoncé are competing, as well as Harry Styles and Lizzo, who are all among the artists with most nominations this year. The last two confirmed they will be performing, but what about Taylor? Here’s what we know.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Grammys 2023?

While Swift has attended several awards ceremonies in the past year without confirming, it seems like this time she won’t perform, according to what Variety reported. The outlet first said that the ‘Lavender Haze’ singer was in talks to appear in the show, but her status was uncertain.

The singer attended the MTV VMAs, MTV EMAs and the American Music Awards in the past months, so there’s no reason to believe she won’t be in the crowd on Sunday night. Swift has the record as the only woman who has won three Album of The Year awards, and the youngest one.

She is tied with legends such as Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra. In total, she has won 11 Grammys. With her most recent release, “Midnights,” she became the first artist to claim the entire Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

*This article will be updated with more info.