The big day is coming where all the celebrities of the music industry gather to see who takes home the awards of the year. Here, check out how and when to watch the 2023rd GRAMMYs red carpet.

Awards season has begun and it's time for celebrities to hit the lavish red carpet before heading to the GRAMMYs ceremony. The moment before the evening is when artists bring out the best designer clothes and a perfect example is Jennifer Lopez, when she wore the iconic green Versace dress during the 2000s.

Now, many stars have adapted different styles to wear during the event. Billie Eilish has been spotted wearing chains, leather and even t-shirts with sneakers. There's also Lil Nas X, who has worn brightly colored mini skirts and big platforms to match. Fashion never fails and the guests have demonstrated it repeatedly.

During the course of this year's ceremony, we will see Trevor Noah as emcee and several important singers on stage. The night's lineup consists of Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile. Here, check how and at what time to watch the long-awaited arrival of the celebrities...

How to watch GRAMMYs 2023 red carpet

The Recording Academy Awards red carpet will be hosted by Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein. The live broadcast airs before the awards ceremony begins from 6:30 PM ET to 7:45 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT to 4:45 PM PT. There are several ways to watch as celebrities arrive at the event.

E! will be one of the channels that will be broadcasting it live, as they do every year, and it will also be available to watch on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial for the United States. On the other hand, PEOPLE will show the return of the red carpet to its homeland and will broadcast it from its official channels on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.