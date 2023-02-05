Olivia Rodrigo is the new popular girl in the music industry and has not stopped accumulating success since her debut in 2022, even landing the GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist. Here, check if the singer is nominated this year.

Olivia Rodrigo has had a great rise in the last few years. After no longer being a Disney girl, she began her musical career with a heartbreaking album that has brought her great recognition and multiple awards. Thanks to Sour, she was nominated in seven categories at the GRAMMYs and has taken home three of them.

Her music has broken several records and hearts. One of the lead songs, Drivers License, has remained at number 1 on several music charts for several long weeks. This first single made her the youngest artist to debut on Billboard's top songs chart and since then her career has not stopped accumulating hits.

Last year she was one of the most nominated artists at the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Awards. Now it's time to find out if her streak continues and in which categories she will be present at the 65th GRAMMYS, which will be broadcast on fuboTV, CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

Has Olivia Rodrigo been nominated in the 2023 GRAMMYs?

No, the 19-year-old American singer has not been nominated in any category of the 2023 GRAMMYs. However, she was not so oblivious to the awards, as she was one of the artists responsible for revealing which celebrities were nominated in this year's edition, along with Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend and Smokey Robinson.

Despite not having received any chance to win an award this time, the actress confirmed her presence at the ceremony and has even attended the pre gala, which took place on Saturday night. In case you want to see her arrival at the red carpet, here you can check what time and how to watch it, as well as where it will take place.