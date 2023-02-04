There is only one day left to witness the most important awards ceremony in the music industry and also to see which artist will be the most awarded of the night. Here, check out how and when to watch the GRAMMYs.

The GRAMMYs are just hours away and the nominees have already begun preparations for the big event. Beyonce has become the artist with the most accumulated nominations in this year's edition and will have a total of nine chances to take home the golden award, all thanks to her album Renaissance.

The lineup of artists that will perform during the course of the night has already been revealed and contains big names, such as Harry Styles and Bad Bunny. But these two will not be alone, they will have competition on stage. Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile will also take the mic.

Trevor Noah was chosen to host again and this is the third time in a row that he has held the role at the lavish ceremony. Not only are viewers eager to see which celebrity takes home the most awards, but they also want to see them walk the iconic red carpet, where the styles are the most extravagant.

How to watch the 2023 GRAMMYs

The 65th annual awards show is back home and will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 and will be available for viewing in a variety of ways, as well as the red carpet.

It will be broadcast live on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (which offers a one-week free trial), from 8 to 11:30 PM ET and from 5 to 8:30 PM ET. On the other hand, fuboTV is also offering a seven-day free trial and will also be responsible for broadcasting the event.