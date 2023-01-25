The 65th Grammy Awards are approaching and excitement is building for the ceremony, which will take place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. If you're looking to tune in and watch the awards in the US, here's all the information you need.

Among the artists with the most nominations this year are: Beyoncé with nine, Adele and Harry Styles with seven each, and Lizzo with six. However, neither Beyoncé or Adele have been confirmed to perform, while Lizzo is confirmed.

Other performers to be confirmed include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. The Recording Academy said that there will be more acts announced during the week.

When are the 2023 Grammy Awards taking place?

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 5th at 8 pm (ET). The ceremony will be aired by CBS, and you can also stream it live on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.

Comedian Trevor Noah is set to be the host. Last year’s ceremony was viewed by 8.93 million Americans, which represented a slight increase from the previous year but still was the second-smallest TV audience in the history of the broadcast.

Controversies surrounding the Academy haven’t exactly helped. This year, the nominations process was reformed to eliminate the secret voting committees, but still some artists have complained. For example, Nicki Minaj who felt that her song “Super Freaky Girl” should have been considered in the rap category, instead of pop.