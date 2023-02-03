The GRAMMYs are just two days away and the nominations have already been revealed, marking one artist as this year's top accumulator. Here, check out who it is.

The awards season has already been inaugurated and there are only two days left until the most important awards of the music industry take place. Several celebrities have secured their place on stage and among them are Harry Styles and Bad Bunny, who are two of the singers that will perform during the GRAMMYs evening.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith will also be performing and all indications are that they will be singing their latest single together, titled Unholy, which has been one of the biggest hits of the past month. Not only has it reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but it has also been one of the most played songs on Tik Tok.

The 65th annual awards show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. It will be broadcast live on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (which is offering a one-week free trial in US) from 8 to 11:30 PM ET and from 5 to 8:30 PM ET.

Beyonce is the most nominated artist of the 2023 GRAMMYs

As assured by the Recording Academy Awards, the 41-year-old singer has broken a record and has positioned herself as the artist with the most nominations for the 2023 GRAMMYs. To date, she has already accumulated a total of 28 awards won and now has 9 more nominations.

On top of that, Beyonce also became the most nominated woman in history. So she broke a double record. She has won awards in all categories and fields. She is currently a candidate to win all the nominations thanks to her album Renaissance. Here, check in which categories she was selected: