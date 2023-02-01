The GRAMMYs are back again with their 65th edition and several artists are ready to take the stage and give one of the best shows. Here, check out who will be performing.

It's time to crown the best artists and songs of the year again. Many of the music industry's most popular celebrities will be competing to take home the GRAMMY award and leading the nominations is Beyonce, with a total of nine in the most important categories, thanks to her latest album Renaissance.

As time went by, some theories began to emerge as to who might be the singers selected to perform on stage during the evening, and finally the mystery is over, with some of the iconic names at the top of the list being confirmed.

The 65th annual awards show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. It will be broadcast live on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (which is offering a one-week free trial in US) from 8 to 11:30 PM ET and from 5 to 8:30 PM ET.

Which artists will perform at the 2023 GRAMMYs?

The new edition of the most important awards of the music industry will have several renowned musicians on stage, ready to give one of their best shows. The list of celebrities that will be present is quite long and iconic. One of the first confirmed was Bad Bunny, who is nominated in the best album of the year category.

Mary J. Blige is another artist who will be performing, as well as Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs. So far, all have been nominated at this year's ceremony. On the other hand, Steve Lacy and Lizzo will also perform throughout the evening, along with Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

It is feasible that the duo will sing Unholy, the latest collaboration they have released and which has been all the rage on Tik Tok. Finally, Harry Styles has confirmed his presence and his show will be one of the most anticipated of the night. It is not yet known which song he will perform but last year he sang Watermelon Sugar.