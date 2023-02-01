The GRAMMYs are back once again and it's time for the music industry to stand up for the most popular artists of the year. Here, check out who will be hosting the ceremony.

The awards season is at its best moment. Although ceremonies such as the Golden Globes or the BAFTAs have already taken place, it is time to witness one of the most important nights in the music industry: the GRAMMYs. These are part of the Recording Academy and are considered the most important for artists.

Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Adele, Lizzo, Rosalía and Bad Bunny are some of the artists nominated in different categories. Undoubtedly, it will be a night full of hits and some of them have already been confirmed to perform during the evening. The As It Was singer will be one of the stars of the show, along with Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

The 65th annual awards show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. It will be broadcast live on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (which is offering a one-week free trial in US) from 8 to 11:30 PM ET and from 5 to 8:30 PM ET.

Who is the host of the 2023 GRAMMYs?

Trevor Noah will host this year's ceremony, as confirmed by the Recording Academy's official user on Twitter. This is not the first time the comedian has held the position, but marks the third consecutive time he has hosted the GRAMMYs. In addition, he will also serve as the show's producer.

“I’m enjoying the fact that we’re juggling flaming swords. Just putting it all together, combining different genres, getting the musicians in sync with each other and the audience, keeping the audience in tune with what’s happening. One of my favorite things about the GRAMMYs as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live … there’s nothing like it. You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make", Noah told Billboard.