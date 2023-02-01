Taylor Swift is not only one of the most nominated artists of the night, along with Beyonce, but she is also one of the stars who has received the most GRAMMY awards. Here, check out if the singer will be attending this year's ceremony.

Taylor Swift has had a great year in her career and in the awards season she is always one of the protagonists. This year she has managed to get four nominations at the GRAMMYs and everything indicates that she could be the new winner of the important categories, such as Best Song of the Year for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film).

The 65th annual awards show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5. It will be broadcast live on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ (which is offering a one-week free trial in US) from 8 to 11:30 PM ET and from 5 to 8:30 PM ET.

The singer is not only preparing for the award ceremonies, but she is also organizing her next tour, entitled The Eras Tour. It is her sixth tour in all the years she has been on stage and will represent all the albums she was unable to perform live due to the pandemic, such as Lover, Folklore and Evermore.

Will Taylor Swift be attending the 2023 GRAMMYs?

Taylor Swift will attend the Recording Academy Awards ceremony. The Midnights star will not be alone, but also confirmed the presence of other big celebrities, such as Adele and Beyonce. So far these are only rumors, but it seems that producers Winston, Collins and Kapoor are willing to negotiate with the three singers to perform during the evening.

However, Variety assured that the 33-year-old singer will not sing at this year's GRAMMYs and will only attend as one of the many nominees. Swift already accumulated more than 46 nominations and 11 wins throughout her career, so this could increase after being nominated again in 2023, in the categories of Song of the Year, Best Country Song, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Video.