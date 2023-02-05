The Grammys are the most prestigious awards in music. Since their introduction in 1957, they have recognized the best artists across all genres. Here, check out who is the one with the most trophies.

The 2023 Grammys will be held tonight (Sunday, Feb. 5th) and fans can’t wait to know who will be the winners. Artists such as Beyoncé, Adele, Lizzo, Harry Styles and more are competing for the big categories, and there’s a chance to make history.

With a total of 91 categories celebrating the best of music and distinct genres such as pop, rock, R&B, jazz, rap, Latin, and more, thousands of musicians and artists have been recognized throughout the history of the Grammys since 1957.

While there are many music legends that have never received an award, others have been Academy’s favorites. One of them is Beyoncé, who has the chance of becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins. But, for now, who is the one with the most trophies?

Who is the artist with the most Grammys in history?

The artist that holds the record of the most Grammy Awards won in any genre is Georg Solti, with 31 trophies. He has the most wins in the Classical Field. His last win was in 1997 for Best Opera Recording (Wagner: Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg).

Beyoncé, for now, has 28 Grammys, and she is already the woman with the most awards. She is tied with Quincy Jones, who has won in more than 10 fields: to Children's to Jazz, Pop, Rap, R&B, and more. However, Beyoncé is also the woman artist with the most nominations with 79. Here’s the rest of the list of artists with the most Grammy awards:

Alison Krauss, 27

Chick Corea, 27

Pierre Boulez, 26

Vladimir Horowitz, 25

Stevie Wonder, 25

John Williams, 24

U2, 22

Vince Gill, 21

Jay-Z, 21

Kanye West, 21

Henry Mancini, 20

Pat Metheny, 20

Al Schmitt, 20

Bruce Springsteen, 20

Tony Bennett, 18

Aretha Franklin, 18

Yo-Yo Ma, 18

Paul McCartney, 18

Jimmy Sturr, 18