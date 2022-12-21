Grease is one of the most acclaimed classics of late 70's cinema and entertainment history. So this new prequel will bring the Pink Ladies back from the ashes. Here, check out all about the new Paramount production.

Grease is not only one of the most iconic films in the history of entertainment, but it has also become a cult film over the years and is one of the must-see titles for cinephiles. Now, with the arrival of Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+, get ready to find out what was the origin of the group that dominated the school in the 70s.

The new production promises to be electrifying and one of the best on the streaming platform. Annabel Oakes, director of the project, will take us back to a rather more vintage Rydell High, this time in 1954. So it's time to find out what is the story of the iconic group of rebellious girls, which has enamored an entire audience in its time.

"Fans of the original should be happy. We call Grease the Mothership and we're always talking about how we should pay homage and respect the Mothership", the director said. This means we are likely to have some indirect reference to the movie starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

What will Rise of the Pink Ladies be about?

The next series will take place 4 years before the events of Grease. It will focus on how the group of four women, known as The Pink Ladies, who at one point will come to rule the school, was formed. We will not meet Frenchie, Jan, Marty or Rizzo. Instead, we will see a new group of girls, led by Jane.

"Before rock 'n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the best in school, four jaded outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever", the project revealed.

In addition, the production will feature music from one of the industry's most successful music creators, Justin Tranter. He has worked with big names such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Britney Spears and many more. This means that Pinks Ladies will not only have classic overtones, but will also have a modern twist.

Who is the cast of Rise of the Pink Ladies?

Madison Thompson as Susan

Marisa Davila as Jane

Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee

Kallie Hu as Peg

Josette Halpert as Dot

Johnathan Nieves as Richie

Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally

Charlotte Kavanagh as Rosemary

Matt Kennedy as Orson

Jason Schmidt as Buddy

Nicholas McDonough as Gil

Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia

Maximo Salas as Shy Guy

Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia

Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy

Shanel Bailey as Hazel

Victor Lau as Floyd

Alexis Sides as Potato

When will Rise of the Pink Ladies be released?

The first season of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will have 10 episodes in total and was originally scheduled to premiere on HBO Max, under the title Rydell High. But then it became the domain of another production company and will premiere on Paramount+ (who offers a one-week free trial in the U.S). The exact release date has not yet been revealed, but the musical is expected to arrive in early 2023.